Pain, but what's the gain? Experts urge fitness safety after teen athlete Yashtika Acharya's tragic death

CHENNAI: In the world of weightlifting, the quest for strength and physical excellence often comes with significant risks. As pumping and motivational ‘No pain, no gain’ and ‘Lift heavy, feel steady’ may sound, should the pursuit of strength come at the cost of one's life?

Last month, the video of Yashtika Acharya, a 17-year-old Junior National Games gold medallist power-lifter who died in Rajasthan's Bikaner district made alarming rounds on social media. She was seen attempting a heavy squat of 270 kg rod, which fell on her neck during practice. The accident happened when the trainer was making Yashtika lift weights. And this is not just one isolated case, there are numerous such deadly gym mishaps which brings the dangers of weightlifting into sharp focus.

Screengrab of the video of Yashtika Acharya, a 17-year-old gold medal-winning powerlifter, who died in a gym accident during training

Dilip Kumar, a professional bodybuilder, who also goes by the title of Indian Delt King, emphasises the importance of proper technique and safety protocols. "When you are squatting or deadlifting, body posture and alignment are crucial. You should always use a safety belt for heavy weights and ensure that your body is well-prepared through warm-ups, stretching, and proper hydration."

He also stresses the importance of progressive overload, where weights are increased gradually rather than in large increments. "Adding one to two kgs per week is manageable, but jumping from 10 kgs to 15-20 kgs in a week can be dangerous," Dilip notes. This approach not only prevents injuries but also allows the body to adapt progressively to heavier loads.

Dilip Kumar

In an era where fitness trends and workout routines are just a click away, the allure of self-learning through social media and peer advice has become increasingly common. However, Benjamin Samuelraj, owner and trainer at Pro-4 Fitness Club in Velachery, warns that this approach can be dangerous. With 17 years of experience in the fitness industry, Benjamin highlights the critical mistakes people make when they rely on unverified information and the importance of professional guidance in achieving safe and effective results. “People often follow workout routines without understanding their body types or muscle requirements," he explains.

He emphasises that fitness is not a one-size-fits-all endeavour. "Self-learning often leads to improper form, overexertion, and a lack of progress. It’s essential to understand your body before jumping into any exercise regimen.”

Benjamin

The incident also underscores the importance of professional coaching. Many self-proclaimed trainers today lack proper certification or experience, relying instead on videos and trends rather than scientific training methods. Shenaz Rahman, a professional women bodybuilder points out, "Professional coaches don’t blindly follow what others do. They analyse, experience, and tailor training to individual needs."

In Yashtika’s case, the trainer’s inability to prevent the accident raises questions about his expertise. While he was present, he failed to ensure proper safety measures, such as using safety locks or rods on the squat rack. This highlights the need for stricter standards in coaching and gym safety protocols.

Benjamin believes that gym owners must view certification as a basic criterion for recruitment. "A qualified trainer can make all the difference in a client’s fitness journey. They understand the science behind exercise and can guide clients in a way that minimises risks and maximises results." He also insists on conducting a thorough physical assessment for every client. This assessment helps identify strengths, weaknesses, and potential risk factors that could lead to injuries. "A physical assessment is the foundation of any fitness journey. It allows us to design a personalised workout plan that aligns with the client’s goals and physical capabilities."

Shenaz Rahman

Another aspect of the discussion is whether men and women have different capacities for weightlifting. According to Shenaz, "Training is the same for men and women, but the weight levels may differ due to physiological factors like testosterone levels." Women may take longer to build the strength needed to lift heavy weights, but with consistent training, they can achieve remarkable feats. However, this does not mean they should push beyond their limits. The key is progressive overload- gradually increasing weight.

Discouraging ego lifting and promoting a culture of patience, consistency, and self-awareness is crucial for any weightlifter. Dilip warns against this practice, stating, "When you lift beyond your capacity, your body compensates by using incorrect muscles or postures, which can lead to strains, fractures, or worse.” Shenaz is quick to add, "The pressure to lift heavier weights, often fueled by social media and competition, can cloud judgement. Yashtika, despite being a seasoned powerlifter, may have fallen victim to this mindset. Her trainer’s presence might have given her a false sense of security, leading her to attempt a weight that was beyond her safe capacity.”

As the culture of powerlifting and bodybuilding continues to grow, it is imperative that the community prioritises safety to prevent future tragedies. "Fitness is a journey, not a race," Benjamin states. "By prioritising safety, proper training, and personalised plans, we can help people achieve their goals without compromising their health."