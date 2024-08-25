Padiyanallur Panchayat president's husband arrested for writing 'revenge' post on Facebook

CHENNAI: Avadi City Police on Saturday arrested the husband of Padiyanallur Panchayat president for writing a threatening post on social media seeking to avenge the 2023 murder of his younger brother.

The arrested man was identified as Natarajan, husband of Jayalakshmi, the Padiyanallur Panchayat president.

Natarajan's brother, Parthiban, was hacked to death by a gang of six men in Padiyanallur near Red Hills, in August last year. Parthiban was the joint secretary of Thiruvallur East Amma Peravai, a forum affiliated to the AIADMK.

Two suspects arrested in Parthiban's murder case were later killed in a police encounter near Sholavaram.

Meanwhile, Parthiban's brother Natarajan took to Facebook and posted that his brother was killed due to 'unimaginable betrayal' and warned that a countdown for retaliation has begun. After confirming that it was Natarajan who had posted the social media status, police arrested him.

Natarajan had been arrested in September last year after he allegedly threatened a social activist.

The activist had filed a complaint with the chief minister's cell about illegal sand mining at Maduravasal village in Tiruvallur district

after which officials acted on it. Natarajan called up the complainant and threatened to kill him.