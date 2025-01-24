Pachaiyappa’s College students protest against management; one suspended

CHENNAI: Nearly 100 students of Pachaiyappa’s College protested on Thursday against the management for adopting unfair means in operating the institution. They have also requested the Higher Education Department to resolve the issue, while also urging the secretary of the college to be removed as his tenure has been completed.

However, as a result of the protest, one student has been suspended on the allegation that he instigated the rest to protest.

As per the press note released by the students, they have pointed out that the college trust had been intervening in academic and administrative decisions and operations. This, the students allege, is against the University Grants Commission (UGC) and regulations of the Higher Education Department.

Also, the letter stated that a few members of the trust have been fuelling problems against teachers and students. The secretary of the institution, allegedly, has been continuing in his post, even after his tenure ended. “The person currently holding the secretary post should resign as his tenure ended in April 2024,” the letter stated.

Further, students condemned the attempt to shut down the Pachaiyappan Study Circle through continuous pressure. This circle is run by students to empower their knowledge and skills. They urged the Higher Education Department to resolve such issues and urged an appointment of a committee.

“A college education development committee with students and professors should be set up immediately in all the six colleges under the Pachaiyappan to help in the development of college education,” the letter also insisted.

Students have requested for Pachaiyappan trust to hold student elections quickly. They have requested the State government to take over and run Pachaiyappan colleges. The college management did not respond when contacted.