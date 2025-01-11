Pachaiyappa’s College students arrested for ruckus on bus in Chennai

CHENNAI: Three students of Pachaiyappa’s College in Chennai were arrested for climbing onto a bus and causing a ruckus on the road. Taking a serious note of the traffic disruption and public inconvenience they caused, the police decided to take immediate and stern action.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the arrested students, identified as Puviyarasan, Jeeva, and Pavithran, are second-year students from the college who hail from Tiruvallur. The Kilpauk police apprehended them for their involvement in the disturbance.

The three students were produced before the court and were subsequently remanded in judicial custody. The police have filed a case against 30 students who were allegedly involved in the disruptive behaviour on the bus.