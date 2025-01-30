Slow pace of escalator work at Avadi railway station irks passengers

CHENNAI: Despite being one of the busiest stations on the western suburb route serving lakhs of passengers every day, there is never dearth of problems at the Avadi railway station, especially regarding basic infrastructure. Now, it’s the construction of an escalator, which has been going on for over a year.

Regular passengers, persons with disability, senior citizens, and pregnant women are furious over the incomplete work, which began more than a year ago. Due to the lack of escalators in the area, passengers are forced to take stairs to access platforms.

Avadi railway station has five platforms and a steep Foot-over Bridge (FOB). Nearly a year ago, three escalators were installed each on the first, second, and fourth platforms. However, the service has not been operational since its installation. This has created serious accessibility issues for regular commuters, senior citizens, and persons with disability (PwD).

Recalls Veeraswamy, a former Army man and a resident of Annanur, “I got severe leg pain while climbing the stairs due to the lack of an escalator facility but I had no other option except climb the stairs.”

Mispha Shifi, another regular commuter, nods, and adds: “I’m surprised that escalators are still non-operational. Construction is completed on the first and fourth platforms, but the escalator on the second platform has remained incomplete for months. It’s hard for senior citizens and PwDs to use these steep stairs.”

It’s a tale of woe for pregnant women and those carrying heavy luggage. “It’s challenging to use the FOB. Five express trains stop at the Avadi station every single day. Almost everyone is forced to carry the luggage up the stairs. It’s cumbersome,” rued T Sadagopan, president, TN Progressive Consumer Centre.

Responding to the complaint, an SR official said, “The final bills for escalators have been sanctioned. Pending works will be completed within a week and inauguration is scheduled for the first week of February.”