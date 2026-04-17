Overloaded tipper lorry overturns on Tambaram flyover, traffic hit

CHENNAI: Traffic was severely affected on the Tambaram Sanatorium flyover after an overloaded tipper lorry carrying gravel overturned on Friday. Police said the vehicle was transporting construction gravel from Vandalur towards the city at high speed.
While attempting to climb the flyover, the lorry, carrying excess load, went out of control, rammed into a road divider and an electric pole, and overturned.
Large quantities of gravel spilled onto the carriageway, and the fuel tank was damaged, leading to a diesel leak. Motorists travelling alongside the lorry narrowly escaped, averting a major accident, the police said. Traffic on the flyover was immediately halted, severely affecting movement towards East Tambaram, Chitlapakkam and Selaiyur.
Personnel from the Chromepet Traffic Investigation Wing and Tambaram Fire and Rescue Services rushed to the spot and began removing the overturned vehicle and clearing the debris. The diesel-spill made the surface slippery, resulting in a few two-wheelers skidding. Police spread sand on the stretch to prevent further accidents.
The injured driver was admitted to Tambaram GH for treatment. A case has been registered and further investigation is under way.