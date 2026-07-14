Overhead wire snaps, Beach-Chengalpattu suburban train services disrupted

The issue, which lasted more than an hour after an overhead electric wire snapped near Beach railway station, had led to frustrations among the commuters and affected operations on one of the city's busiest commuter corridors.

“Its been more than an hour. We’re stuck at the beach station. In order to reach Tambaram officials ask us to go to park station or hop in on Velachery EMU,” a frustrated commuter said. The disruption left several EMU services halted near Beach station, causing hardship to thousands of commuters, including office-goers, students and daily passengers.