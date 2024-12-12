Overflowing drainage troubles commuters, shopkeepers in Avadi

CHENNAI: Commuters on Old Market Road in Avadi have raised complaints about the overflowing drainage, which has remained unattended by the civic authority for a long time.

On Wednesday, when the city received mild showers, the road was flooded with drainage water. This caused inconvenience to pedestrians and also motorists.

“This road is located opposite to the Avadi Corporation office. And even then, officials don’t do anything to maintain it,” fume R Radhika, a commuter.

The drainage issue has remained unresolved for many years due to faulty drainage lines. Even after several complaints, the Corporation officials remain indifferent, laments shopkeepers. “During the rains, drainage water flows into the shop. So, we were forced to raise the height of the entrance,” said a street vendor, pointing to the small embankment recently constructed to prevent water inflow to the store.

“I walk to the railway station through this way. Even for mild rains, the area is covered with slush and we’re forced to walk through dirty water,” added Radhika.

This busy narrow road is lined with several shops and draws hundreds of shoppers every day. The overflowing drainage water not only affects businesses, it also poses various health hazards, as there are eateries nearby.

When contacted, a senior official attached to the Avadi Corporation said that “steps will be taken to repair the drainage”.