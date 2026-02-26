Overcrowding in bogies, no space to even deboard, lament passengers

In response, Exnora, a NGO, has urged the Ministry of Railways to hire 500 omnibuses on a contract basis and charge a flat fare of Rs 10 to commuters until the redevelopment work is completed.

R Sharmila, who commutes daily from Pazhavanthangal to Nungambakkam, fumed, “I’ve faced pay deductions for the past five days due to late arrivals caused by rail disruptions. Will the Railways compensate me and thousands of others like me?”