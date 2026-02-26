Overcrowding in bogies, no space to even deboard, lament passengers

CHENNAI: For the sixth consecutive day, commuters relying on the Beach-Tambaram-Chengalpattu EMUs as a primary mode of transport to reach their workplaces have been severely affected. Many office-goers are now using personal vehicles to reach their destinations.
In response, Exnora, a NGO, has urged the Ministry of Railways to hire 500 omnibuses on a contract basis and charge a flat fare of Rs 10 to commuters until the redevelopment work is completed.
R Sharmila, who commutes daily from Pazhavanthangal to Nungambakkam, fumed, “I’ve faced pay deductions for the past five days due to late arrivals caused by rail disruptions. Will the Railways compensate me and thousands of others like me?”
Accusing the Railways of failing to stick to scheduled timings, she added: “I’m planning to use my bike or buses instead. Due to reduced frequency, the compartments are packed during peak hours.”
Concurring with her was S Karthick, a resident of Tirukazhukundram who travels from Chengalpattu Junction to Kodambakkam, who added: “It’s so crowded that passengers have no space to deboard. This extreme overcrowding poses safety risks, including crushing and breathing difficulties, especially for women and senior citizens.”
Another passenger, A Subashini of Urapakkam, lamented that it took her more than two hours to reach Beach station. “On Monday, I boarded at Urapakkam, alighted at St Thomas Mount station, and switched to the Metro to reach the HC Metro station. To avoid further pay cuts, I plan to use Metro services regularly until normal train services resume.”
V Rama Rao, director of traffic and transportation of Exnora, stated that the EMU disruption has caused immense challenges for lakhs of denizens. “With the city’s population exceeding one crore, existing bus services are inadequate, and the State Government cannot fully bridge the gap for all passengers,” he pointed out.
V Subramani, co-director of traffic and transportation of Exnora, opined that the Ministry of Railways must take responsibility for its passengers. “The Ministry should immediately hire 500 omnibuses on a contract basis, charging a flat rate of Rs 10 fare until the work is complete. There is no other alternative. The Railway Minister must decide within 24 hours on an emergency basis and issue the necessary orders to the General Manager of Southern Railway,” he stated.
Dayanand Krishnan, a civic activist and resident of Chitlapakkam, added, “This redevelopment work has been in the Railway’s plans for more than eight years. The Tambaram-Chennai Beach section recorded 3.40 crore originating passengers in the 2024-25 financial year, highlighting the massive scale of the impact.”