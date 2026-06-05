Overcharged by Re 1 for Fevicol, Chennai consumer gets Rs 12,000 relief

The commission passed the order on a complaint filed by one Basariya of Vyasarpadi against Revathi Home Needs, a departmental store in Perambur, alleging that the retailer had sold her a Fevicol adhesive tube after affixing a higher MRP sticker over the manufacturer’s printed price.

According to the complainant, she had purchased stationery items worth Rs 1,136 from the outlet on May 15, 2025. Later, while attempting to use the adhesive, she allegedly found the product emitting a foul smell and noticed that the original MRP of Rs 11 had been covered with another sticker which showed the price as Rs 12.