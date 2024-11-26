Over Rs 3 L allocated for maintenance work at Kannagi Nagar burial ground

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has floated a tender to carry out maintenance and developmental work at Kannagi Nagar burial ground in Sholinganallur (zone 15).

An estimated cost of Rs 3.37 lakh has been allocated for the one-year work. After it’s completed, it would be able to cremate at least 200 bodies easily.

The civic body has proposed to maintain the LPG crematorium at Kannagi Nagar for a contract period of one year. At present, only a few bodies can be cremated due to lack of space. The zonal level officials of Sholinganallur have planned to carry out the maintenance and renovate the facilities.

After the maintenance work has been completed, 200 bodies can be cremated at the ground, noted a GCC’s tender copy. The last date for tender submission is on December 5. Once the maintenance work begins, residents are advised to use the nearby Corporation burial grounds for cremation.

Meanwhile, the Corporation has decided to take over repairs and annual maintenance of 20 water foundations in nine zones – Tiruvottiyur, Manali, Madhavaram, Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Anna Nagar, Teynampet, Valasaravakkam and Sholinganallur – for an estimated cost of Rs 40 lakh.