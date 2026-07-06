Over Rs 12 L fine collected from builders for violations

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) conducted a massive single-day enforcement drive on Sunday, penalising developers and builders with Rs 12.25 lakh in fines across 12 zones for failing to comply with clean and safe construction mandates.
According to a GCC press release issued on July 5, the penalties targeted sites violating standard safety and cleanliness norms.
The single largest penalty of Rs 5 lakh was slapped on a private firm constructing a multi-story building on Poonamallee High Road in the Anna Nagar zone in Ward 108 for repeatedly ignoring civic directives. Driven by this heavy punitive action, Anna Nagar topped the enforcement list with a total zonal penalty of Rs 5.75 lakh, followed by Tiruvottiyur at Rs 2 lakh and Manali at Rs 1 lakh.
Other zones facing crackdowns included Tondiarpet, Adyar, Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Ambattur, Teynampet, Kodambakkam, Perungudi, and Sholinganallur. GCC stressed that these rules must be followed to stop dust pollution, illegal dumping of waste, and building safety hazards.
Authorities warned builders that regular inspections would continue, and they would face strict legal action and heavier fines until everyone followed the city's construction rules.