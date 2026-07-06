Over Rs 12 L fine collected from builders for violations

Other zones facing crackdowns included Tondiarpet, Adyar, Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Ambattur, Teynampet, Kodambakkam, Perungudi, and Sholinganallur. GCC stressed that these rules must be followed to stop dust pollution, illegal dumping of waste, and building safety hazards.

Authorities warned builders that regular inspections would continue, and they would face strict legal action and heavier fines until everyone followed the city's construction rules.