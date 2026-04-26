Over 5,000 new kids enrolled in Corpn schools; officials eye for more

More than 5,000 new students have been enrolled so far, with officials aiming to significantly increase the numbers in the coming weeks.

A senior GCC official said that over 5,000 admissions had been recorded across Corporation schools till the third week of April. “By the end of the month, enrolment may touch 6,000, and by May, it’s expected to reach 7,000. Efforts are under way to surpass last year’s figures. Banners have been placed in front of every school to attract more students,” the official said.