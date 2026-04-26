Over 5,000 new kids enrolled in Corpn schools; officials eye for more

CHENNAI: With the State Assembly polling concluded on April 23, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has stepped up its door-to-door enrolment drive to boost school admissions for the 2026–2027 academic year.
More than 5,000 new students have been enrolled so far, with officials aiming to significantly increase the numbers in the coming weeks.
A senior GCC official said that over 5,000 admissions had been recorded across Corporation schools till the third week of April. “By the end of the month, enrolment may touch 6,000, and by May, it’s expected to reach 7,000. Efforts are under way to surpass last year’s figures. Banners have been placed in front of every school to attract more students,” the official said.
The civic body administers 417 schools, including 206 primary schools, 130 middle schools, 46 high schools and 35 higher secondary schools. These institutions cater to more than 1 lakh students and witnessed a notable increase in enrolment during the 2025–2026 academic year.
Data from the Corporation shows that Teynampet zone has the highest number of schools at 53, followed by Thiru Vi Ka Nagar with 50, Tondiarpet with 46, and Royapuram with 42. Alandur zone has the least number of schools at eight.
Till May 2025, the GCC had enrolled 13,800 students in its schools, more than double the 6,000 admissions recorded in the 2024–2025 academic year.
Mayor R Priya launched the door-to-door admission campaign on March 21 at the Ripon Building. To accelerate enrolment, 45 autorickshaws have been deployed across zones, with three vehicles assigned to each zone. Teachers and headmasters are conducting door-to-door visits and facilitating on-the-spot admissions.
Officials noted that the enrolment drive had slowed temporarily due to election-related duties, as several headmasters were deputed to other districts.
A headmaster of a Corporation High School in Chintadripet said, “Teachers are actively canvassing daily and have secured over 10 new admissions in primary classes. Admissions are expected to increase further after the declaration of Class 10 and Class 12 results.”