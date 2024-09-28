Over 4,400 street lights in Avadi Corpn to be converted to LEDs

CHENNAI: The Avadi city municipal corporation passed a resolution on Friday to borrow a loan of Rs 22.1 crore for conversion of existing street lights into energy efficient LED from the Tamil Nadu Urban Finance Infrastructure Development Fund (SUIDF) for 4,445 lights.

The Corporation is authorised to execute the loan agreement and other documents, if any, with TUFIDCO and complete all formalities.

The executive officer is authorised to make necessary provisions in the annual budget for the repayment of principal, interest and other monies due for the loan availed for this project to TUFIDCO, the resolution read. The council resolved to agree, and adjust it by the funds received from the State government for the Corporation such as devolution grant payment under State Finance Commission recommendation, other grants, share on tax and stamp duties due from the Government, in the event of default in repayment of principal, interest and other monies due to TUFIDCO in respect of loans availed for the project.

Lone CPM councillor in Avadi walks out of meet

Che: Councillor John A of Ward 10 walked out of the council meeting on Friday, protesting the lack of proper storm water drains (SWD) in his ward. “The issue was raised several times in the council meeting but no action was taken till date,” he said. “For the past six months during the meeting, SWD issues were raised but Corporation officials did not take any action. There are low-lying areas in my ward that are prone to inundation, which leads to mosquito breeding.”