Over 40L voters recorded in Chennai Corportation’s final electoral list for 2025

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) released the final revised voters list for Chennai on Tuesday. As per the instructions of the Election Commission of India, the draft electoral roll for 16 Assembly Constituencies in the city was published on October 29, 2024. The claims and objections were invited from the general public until November 28, 2024, regarding inclusion, deletion, and correction of entries in the electoral roll.

The received applications were scrutinised by the booth level officers concerned, and the respective Assembly Constituencies' electoral registration officers issued orders to accept or reject the applications.

Based on the accepted applications, the integrated final electoral roll for 2025 was published on Monday.

The number of voters in the final voter list published now is 63,380 more voters than the voters in the draft list published in October, which is about a 1.6 per cent rise.

A total of 40,15,878 names have been enrolled in the 16 assembly constituencies of the city. The number of women voters in the city is 20,44,323, men voters are 19,70,279, and 1,276 third gender have been enrolled.

The highest number of voters enrolled is in the Velachery constituency, with 3,16,642 voters. Perambur comes in second place with 2,95,860 voters, followed by Kolathur constituency with 2,88,937 voters.

The lowest count is from the Harbour constituency - 1,78,980 voters, followed by the Egmore and Royapuram constituencies with 1,95,151 and 1,97,035 voters, respectively.

The public can check the electoral roll at the offices of the concerned electoral registration officers and the assistant commissioners of the Greater Chennai Corporation, as well as respective polling stations. They can also view the electoral roll on the website - https://voters.eci.gov.in/

EVERY VOTER COUNTS

CM's Kolathur constituency records the second-highest number of voters in the city with 2,88,937 voters

The final electoral list saw a 1.6% rise in voter tally from the draft list submitted in October 2024

40,15,878 electors have been recorded from the 16 constituencies in the city

Women voters surpass men in the list by 74,044

1,276 third gender have been enrolled in the final list