Over 400 tonnes of firecracker waste collected; Valasaravakkam zone tops the list

CHENNAI: As of 3 pm on Monday, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) had collected more than 406 metric tonnes (MT) of firecracker waste across the city after the Deepavali celebrations. Based on past trends, workers expect to collect around 600 tonnes.
According to official data, 406.26 MT of cracker waste was collected across all 15 zones between November 7 and 9. Collection surged on Monday, with 256.34 MT gathered that day, compared with 145.87 MT on Sunday and 4.05 MT on November 7.
Valasaravakkam recorded the highest waste generation at 69.94 MT, followed by Teynampet with 41.31 MT, Tiruvottiyur with 39.79 MT and Kodambakkam with 38.28 MT. Ambattur recorded the lowest collection at 6.67 MT.
Commissioner GS Sameeran inspected the collection work at a vehicle yard in Ward 125 of Teynampet Zone. He said, “Around 200 tonnes had been collected by Monday morning. The collected waste is being segregated into two categories, burnt and unburnt, and disposed of through appropriate scientific methods.”
Burnt firecrackers, wrapping paper, cardboard boxes and other combustible materials free from chemical residues are being collected separately and transported to the 50 Tonnes Per Day (TPD) incinerator facility at Kodungaiyur (KDG), where they are scientifically processed and disposed of. Unburnt and half-burnt crackers, which contain chemicals such as sulphur and gunpowder, are treated as hazardous waste and sent to a facility at Gummidipoondi.
“Around 19,275 sanitation workers from the morning shift have been engaged, along with 600 additional personnel. The Corporation has also deployed 350 tipper lorries, earthmovers and Bobcat machines, and about 5,000 regular vehicles. Rain has made removal harder because the waste has stuck to the roads,” he added.
The Commissioner noted that the air quality worsened on Sunday night, with pollution peaking at around 10 pm. “Overnight rain helped wash out pollutants. The average AQI fell to about 230 in the morning, moving towards normal levels later in the day,” he stated.