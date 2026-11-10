Over 400 tonnes of firecracker waste collected; Valasaravakkam zone tops the list

According to official data, 406.26 MT of cracker waste was collected across all 15 zones between November 7 and 9. Collection surged on Monday, with 256.34 MT gathered that day, compared with 145.87 MT on Sunday and 4.05 MT on November 7.

Valasaravakkam recorded the highest waste generation at 69.94 MT, followed by Teynampet with 41.31 MT, Tiruvottiyur with 39.79 MT and Kodambakkam with 38.28 MT. Ambattur recorded the lowest collection at 6.67 MT.

Commissioner GS Sameeran inspected the collection work at a vehicle yard in Ward 125 of Teynampet Zone. He said, “Around 200 tonnes had been collected by Monday morning. The collected waste is being segregated into two categories, burnt and unburnt, and disposed of through appropriate scientific methods.”