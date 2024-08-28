Over 40 tonnes of gutkha seized in last three months: Tamil Nadu police

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu police has seized over 40 tonnes of gutkha across the state in the past three months, under the 'drug-free TN' initiative of the state government.

In this regard, 5,006 cases have been registered by the police while 997 shops found selling gutkha were sealed and a fine of Rs 7.26 crore imposed by the State Food Safety Department, the Tamil Nadu Police said, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

Apart from this, 391 teams of officials from the police department, the food safety department, and local bodies are jointly conducting operations to monitor sale of prohibited tobacco products near educational institutions.

The Director General of Police has directed all District Superintendents and Commissioners to take strict action against the sale of such products near schools and colleges, the Daily Thanthi report added.