Over 35,000 units to be collected at DG Vaishnav College’s annual blood donation camp

CHENNAI: The DG Vaishnav College in Arumbakkam conducted its 48th annual two-day blood donation camp at its premises from Wednesday.
This initiative, held continuously for the past 47 years, collects an average of over 3,500 units of blood annually, which is supplied to various government hospitals in Chennai.
Professor Dr S Rajsundaram, director, Aishwarya Cancer Centre and HoD, Surgical Oncology, inaugurated the two-day mega camp as the chief guest. He commended the students’ social responsibility and the college management’s ongoing efforts for public health improvement.
P Anandan from University of Madras, Lions Club officials P Premnath, S Bose, SV Manickam, and Advocate PLS Prasad were dignitaries.
College Principal Sethu Chandosh Babu stated, “Students have been properly educated about the necessity and procedures of blood donation. They’re volunteering with great enthusiasm to donate blood, which is heartening.” He also praised the dedication of NSS and NCC officers who coordinated the camp.
Over 3,500 units of blood will be collected through this two-day camp and would be supplied to government hospitals, making a significant contribution to the public health sector.