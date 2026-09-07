Over 3,00 students from 75 schools participate in Rotary’s RISE 2026

CHENNAI: Rotary International District 3234 successfully organised the Rotary Interact Sports Extravaganza (RISE 2026), popularly known as the Rotary Olympiad, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.
Designed as a platform for school children to showcase their athletic talents, the event aimed to promote grassroots sports development and empower young athletes with the confidence needed to compete at both national and international levels.
The event was inaugurated by the chief guest JCD Prabhakar, speaker, Legislative Assembly, along with Rotary District Governor, RI District 3234 D Suresh Jain, guest of honour.
The valedictory function featured R Jones Ferling Raja, IRS, Assistant Commissioner of Customs, as the special guest, who presented medals and certificates to the winning participants.
Addressing the gathering, Suresh Jain emphasised the importance of early intervention in youth athletics, stating that RISE 2026 was designed to identify promising athletes and help them aim higher.
He expressed support for the State government’s athletic initiatives, noting that Rotary District 3234 remained committed to aligning with these efforts through continuous anti-drug awareness campaigns.
A David, chairman, RISE 2026, reported record-breaking engagement, with over 3,000 students participating from 75 schools.
Recalling his past experiences working alongside Rotary in the Ambattur area, JCD Prabhakar complimented the organisers for hosting this sports festival.
“I will always lend a helping hand to the public service initiatives of Rotary 3234. The soulful satisfaction gained through public service is superior to all else.”