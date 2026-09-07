Over 3,00 students from 75 schools participate in Rotary’s RISE 2026

Designed as a platform for school children to showcase their athletic talents, the event aimed to promote grassroots sports development and empower young athletes with the confidence needed to compete at both national and international levels.

The event was inaugurated by the chief guest JCD Prabhakar, speaker, Legislative Assembly, along with Rotary District Governor, RI District 3234 D Suresh Jain, guest of honour.

The valedictory function featured R Jones Ferling Raja, IRS, Assistant Commissioner of Customs, as the special guest, who presented medals and certificates to the winning participants.