Over 300 resolutions passed in Tambaram Corporation’s council meet

CHENNAI: The first council meeting of the Tambaram City Municipal Corporation after the change of government in Tamil Nadu witnessed heated arguments, and disruptions on Thursday. The meeting was chaired by Mayor Vasanthakumari of the DMK.
Tambaram Corporation has 70 wards, and with independent Councillor Girija recently joining TVK, the party has opened its account in the civic body. More than 300 resolutions were passed during the meeting.
However, tensions erupted when several DMK councillors complained that their wards lacked basic amenities and that no funds had been allocated for development works. They also engaged in a heated exchange with the DMK Mayor over the issue.
AIADMK councillors pointed out that the DMK had been in power until recently, and asked why the councillors had not addressed the issues while their party was governing. This led to arguments between DMK and AIADMK councillors.
Tensions escalated further when Zone 2 Chairman Joseph Annadurai (DMK) proposed a resolution expressing gratitude to the previous five-year government led by former CM Stalin. In response, Congress, TVK and VCK councillors demanded a separate resolution congratulating the newly formed TVK-Congress alliance government.
DMK councillors strongly opposed the move, arguing that the new government had been in office for only a few weeks and that people were already facing difficulties. Heated exchanges followed between DMK, Congress and TVK councillors, while AIADMK members remained mute spectators.
To control the situation, both resolutions were withheld and not taken up for approval. The meeting ended amid continued political tension and disorder. Notably, portraits of former Chief Minister MK Stalin and current Chief Minister Joseph Vijay were displayed in the council hall.