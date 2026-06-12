Over 300 resolutions passed in Tambaram Corporation’s council meet

Tambaram Corporation has 70 wards, and with independent Councillor Girija recently joining TVK, the party has opened its account in the civic body. More than 300 resolutions were passed during the meeting.

However, tensions erupted when several DMK councillors complained that their wards lacked basic amenities and that no funds had been allocated for development works. They also engaged in a heated exchange with the DMK Mayor over the issue.

AIADMK councillors pointed out that the DMK had been in power until recently, and asked why the councillors had not addressed the issues while their party was governing. This led to arguments between DMK and AIADMK councillors.