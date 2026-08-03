Over 30 suspected Bangladeshi nationals detained in OMR verification drive

Police examined Aadhaar cards and other identity documents of the workers. During the scrutiny, more than 30 persons were found to be suspected Bangladeshi nationals allegedly using fake addresses in West Bengal while living and working in Tamil Nadu.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the detainees had allegedly entered India illegally through the Bangladesh-West Bengal border before travelling by train to Tamil Nadu in search of employment, police sources said.

The detained persons have been handed over to immigration and citizenship verification authorities for further investigation. Officials will verify their nationality, examine whether they have any criminal links and initiate legal procedures, including deportation to Bangladesh if found to be residing in the country illegally.

Police said the verification drive forms part of an intensified crackdown on illegal foreign nationals living in the Chennai suburban region. With more than two lakh migrant workers employed in construction, hospitality and other sectors across the OMR belt, officials suspect that more undocumented foreign nationals could be living among the workforce. Similar verification drives will be conducted regularly in the coming months, police added.