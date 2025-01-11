Over 3 lakh people left Chennai in last two days for Pongal break

CHENNAI: In view of Pongal celebrations, on Saturday, over three lakh people from the city left for their hometowns on the second day of the special bus operation by the State Transport Undertakings.

According to the transport corporation officials, nearly three lakh people would have left the city by Saturday midnight including 1.87 lakh who travelled on 3,406 buses on Friday.

To meet the increased demand during the festival rush, special services have been arranged from the main terminals in Chennai, including Chennai Moffusil Bus Terminus (CMBT), Koyambedu; Madhavaram and Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (KCBT), Kilambakkam, etc.

As per the plan, 14,104 buses (including 2,092 regular services and 5,736 special services) will be operated from January 10 to 13, with an additional 7,800 special services running from other towns. This brings the total number of services to 21,904 during the four days.

From January 15 to 19, after the festival, 22,676 services will be operated, including 10,460 daily services and 5,290 special services from Chennai, and with 6,926 services from other towns, the report said.

Special services from CMBT will cater to various destinations including routes like Puducherry, Cuddalore, Tiruchy, Madurai, and Salem, among others. Similar services from Madhavaram and KCBT terminals, with buses connecting Chennai to other cities across Tamil Nadu and beyond, have been arranged.

To reduce traffic congestion, authorities have advised those travelling by personal vehicles to avoid certain routes like Tambaram and Perungalathur, and instead opt for alternative routes via Tirupporur, Chengalpattu, or Vandalur. Additional police personnel will be deployed at toll plazas to manage traffic flow efficiently.

For enquiries or complaints about bus services, a 24-hour helpline (94450 14436) has been set up. Passengers can also report issues related to overcharging in omnibuses via toll-free number 1800 425 6151 or other dedicated numbers, the report added.