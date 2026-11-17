CHENNAI: The Multi Lane Free Flow (MLFF) toll collection system at Paranur toll plaza on the Chennai-Tiruchy National Highway has generated 3.27 lakh e-challans for toll violations in its first 40 days of operation, highlighting the challenges in ensuring compliance with the fully automated system.
Data released by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) showed that 24.69 lakh vehicles crossed the plaza between October 1 and November 9. Of these, 20.83 lakh vehicles (84.14%) completed successful transactions using valid FASTags, while 3.85 lakh vehicles were flagged for violations.
The violations included insufficient FASTag balance, blacklisted, closed or expired tags, unregistered tags, vehicles without FASTags and duplicate tags. Of the all e-challans generated during the period, only 68,226 have been settled, fetching Rs 1.38 crore. NHAI received 15,247 complaints from motorists, of which 14,986 have been addressed.
Under the Union government’s notification issued on March 17, motorists who fail to pay the applicable toll fee through FASTag will be issued e-challans for twice the user fee. If the challan remains unpaid, the FASTag will be blacklisted until the dues are cleared. Motorists with pending challans could also face difficulties accessing vehicle-related services through the VAHAN portal, including transfer of ownership, obtaining a NOC and pollution certificates.
NHAI said that motorists would receive SMS alerts on the mobile numbers registered against their vehicle registration numbers in the VAHAN database and their FASTag accounts. Those settling challans within 72 hours can avail themselves of a 50% discount.
The MLFF system allows vehicles to cross the toll plaza without stopping for manual transactions, at speeds of up to 100 kmph. NHAI said that it had helped reduce congestion during peak hours, particularly during the Dasara and Deepavali festival.
Motorists have been advised to maintain valid FASTags with sufficient balance. Those eligible for district passes, annual passes and local vehicle concessions must obtain them online before reaching the toll plaza.
NHAI has also introduced a grievance redressal mechanism through the e-challan portal. Motorists can raise objections within 72 hours of receiving a challan. The authority has to resolve complaints within five days, failing which the challan will be automatically withdrawn.
The system also monitors vehicle number plates. NHAI said that it would file police complaints in cases of tampered number plates based on photographic evidence captured at the toll plaza.
Total vehicles crossed: 24.69 lakh
Successful FASTag transactions: 20.83 lakh
Vehicle violations: 3.85 lakh
E-challans generated: 3,27,927
E-challans settled: 68,226
Amount collected: Rs 1.38 crore
Grievances received: 15,247
Grievances addressed: 14,986
Maintain a valid FASTag with sufficient balance
Unpaid toll violations attract double the user fee
Pay within 72 hours to get a 50% discount
Unpaid challans can lead to FASTag blacklisting
Grievances can be raised within 72 hours, must be resolved within 5 days
Local and annual passes must be obtained online before reaching the plaza