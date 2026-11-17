Under the Union government’s notification issued on March 17, motorists who fail to pay the applicable toll fee through FASTag will be issued e-challans for twice the user fee. If the challan remains unpaid, the FASTag will be blacklisted until the dues are cleared. Motorists with pending challans could also face difficulties accessing vehicle-related services through the VAHAN portal, including transfer of ownership, obtaining a NOC and pollution certificates.

NHAI said that motorists would receive SMS alerts on the mobile numbers registered against their vehicle registration numbers in the VAHAN database and their FASTag accounts. Those settling challans within 72 hours can avail themselves of a 50% discount.

The MLFF system allows vehicles to cross the toll plaza without stopping for manual transactions, at speeds of up to 100 kmph. NHAI said that it had helped reduce congestion during peak hours, particularly during the Dasara and Deepavali festival.