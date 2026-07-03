Over 25K new students admitted to Corporation schools this academic year

More than 1.11 lakh students are studying in 417 GCC-run schools, comprising 35 higher secondary schools, 206 secondary schools, 46 high schools and 130 middle and primary schools.

The civic body said it had strengthened infrastructure in its schools to provide a better learning environment. Facilities included new school buildings, smart classrooms, computer laboratories, science laboratories, colourful classroom furniture, playgrounds, drinking water and sanitation facilities.