Over 25K new students admitted to Corporation schools this academic year

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has admitted 25,840 new students to its schools so far in the current academic year, with admissions continuing across Chennai.
More than 1.11 lakh students are studying in 417 GCC-run schools, comprising 35 higher secondary schools, 206 secondary schools, 46 high schools and 130 middle and primary schools.
The civic body said it had strengthened infrastructure in its schools to provide a better learning environment. Facilities included new school buildings, smart classrooms, computer laboratories, science laboratories, colourful classroom furniture, playgrounds, drinking water and sanitation facilities.
Officials at the GCC said that several student welfare initiatives were also being implemented.
These included scholarships for students securing high marks in classes 10 and 12 board examinations, financial assistance for students from Corporation schools pursuing higher education, educational tours to science and historical destinations, the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme, nutritious evening snacks with pulses for students attending special coaching classes, incentives to encourage 100% attendance, sports equipment and improved sports infrastructure in all schools, and installation of CCTV cameras to enhance student safety.
“These initiatives are aimed at improving the quality of education and encouraging higher enrolment and retention in its schools,” the official added.