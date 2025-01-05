Over 25,000 run across city in 13th Freshworks-Chennai Runners marathon

CHENNAI: Over 25,000 people ran in the 13th edition of the marathon organised by Freshworks Inc and Chennai Runners on Sunday morning. Athletes from different age groups joined in the event held from 4 to 8 am, with many racing for personal fitness goals or charity.

The marathon featured four categories, with routes touching some of the city’s iconic landmarks: the full marathon (42.195 km), which is the flagship race of the event, the perfect 20 miler (32.186 km), the half marathon (21.097 km), and the 10 km run.

The full marathon and the 32.186 km route both commenced at Napier Bridge and ended at Indian Maritime University while the half marathoners started at Elliots Beach and crossed the finishing line at the Indian Maritime University. Those who participated in the 10 km race also started from the Napier Bridge beginning line and wound up at Sivananda Salai.

As the event concluded, winners in all race categories were awarded prizes with the top male and female achiever getting one lakh rupees each.