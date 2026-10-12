Over 25,000 passengers take ride on first day of new yellow line of Chennai Metro

The corridor was constructed at a cost of approximately Rs 4,900 crore and is expected to improve connectivity along the western suburbs, where commuters frequently face traffic congestion.

Regular services on the stretch began at 7 am on Monday and will operate until 9 p.; trains will run every ten minutes during peak hours, from 8 am to 11 am and 5 pm to 8 pm, from Monday to Saturday. During non-peak hours, the frequency is 15 minutes.

On Sundays and public holidays, trains will operate at 15-minute intervals throughout the day.

Although the corridor has been designed for unattended train operation, trains will initially run with two operators on board. Full driverless operations are expected by mid-2027, following testing and safety certification.