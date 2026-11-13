Over 21,000 voters added to SSR draft roll takes tally to 29.15 lakh in Chennai

Harbour constituency has the lowest number of voters (1,20,852), while Perambur has the highest (2,28,139). Harbour also has the lowest number of polling stations (192), while Velachery has the highest (314). Among the 16 constituencies, Velachery recorded the highest addition of voters, 2,181, followed by Virugambakkam with 2,038 and Perambur with 1,843. Royapuram saw the lowest addition of voters, 592, followed by Dr RK Nagar with 653.

During the continuous revision period from April 6 to October 31, a total of 34,999 new voters were added to the electoral roll, including 15,762 male, 19,197 female and 40 trans persons. Additionally, 13,596 voters were deleted, including 6,510 male, 7,078 female and 8 other voters. As directed by the Election Commission of India, applications for the inclusion of names and corrections in the electoral roll can be submitted until December 11.

Special camps will be held at all polling station locations from 10 am to 5 pm on November 21, 22 and 29. Eligible voters whose names are not yet on the electoral roll, those who will complete 18 years of age on or before January 2027, and those wishing to add or correct their details can make use of this opportunity. Explaining the reduction in polling stations in Chennai district, Additional District Election Officer K Karpagam said, “Though the voter numbers have increased, we’ve rationalised the polling stations from 4,079 to 4,071 and ensured that no polling station has more than 1,200 voters.”