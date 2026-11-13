Over 21,000 voters added to SSR draft roll takes tally to 29.15 lakh in Chennai

CHENNAI: Voter numbers across the 16 Assembly constituencies saw a marginal rise of 0.74% (21,403 voters) following the release of the draft electoral roll for the Special Summary Revision (SSR) on Thursday. The number of polling stations has decreased by eight – from 4,079 to 4,071.
The voter count increased from 28,93,505 in the Tamil Nadu Assembly election to 29,14,908 (14,04,968 men, 15,09,040 women and 900 trans persons) on the SSR draft roll release date. The final electoral roll will be published on January 4.
The draft electoral roll for SSR-2027 was released by Chennai District Election Officer GS Sameeran at the Ripon Building, in the presence of representatives of recognised political parties. Across the 16 Assembly constituencies, 12,805 voters are Persons with Disabilities (PwD), including 6,859 male, 5,940 female and 6 trans persons.
Total number of young voters (aged 18 and 19) is 46,200, including 23,395 male, 22,604 female and 3 trans persons. Chennai has 531 service voters, including 449 male and 82 female voters.
Harbour constituency has the lowest number of voters (1,20,852), while Perambur has the highest (2,28,139). Harbour also has the lowest number of polling stations (192), while Velachery has the highest (314). Among the 16 constituencies, Velachery recorded the highest addition of voters, 2,181, followed by Virugambakkam with 2,038 and Perambur with 1,843. Royapuram saw the lowest addition of voters, 592, followed by Dr RK Nagar with 653.
During the continuous revision period from April 6 to October 31, a total of 34,999 new voters were added to the electoral roll, including 15,762 male, 19,197 female and 40 trans persons. Additionally, 13,596 voters were deleted, including 6,510 male, 7,078 female and 8 other voters. As directed by the Election Commission of India, applications for the inclusion of names and corrections in the electoral roll can be submitted until December 11.
Special camps will be held at all polling station locations from 10 am to 5 pm on November 21, 22 and 29. Eligible voters whose names are not yet on the electoral roll, those who will complete 18 years of age on or before January 2027, and those wishing to add or correct their details can make use of this opportunity. Explaining the reduction in polling stations in Chennai district, Additional District Election Officer K Karpagam said, “Though the voter numbers have increased, we’ve rationalised the polling stations from 4,079 to 4,071 and ensured that no polling station has more than 1,200 voters.”