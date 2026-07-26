Over 200 held as police foil anti-NEET siege of Lok Bhavan

The AISF and AIYF staged a protest near Panagal Maligai in Guindy, raising slogans against NEET and calling on the Union government to scrap the medical entrance examination. More than 200 students and youth participated in the demonstration, alleging that the examination had adversely affected students and demanding a uniform and equitable admission process.

When the protesters attempted to breach police barricades and march towards Raj Bhavan, police personnel stopped them and took them into preventive custody. The detainees were later shifted to nearby marriage halls and police vehicles.

Addressing the gathering before their detention, the organisers claimed that sustained student protests across the country had forced the Union government to accept the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. They said the agitation would continue until the Centre abolishes the NEET examination.

Police maintained tight security in and around Lok Bhavan and adjoining roads to prevent the protesters from entering the high-security zone. The protest led to brief traffic disruptions in parts of Guindy.