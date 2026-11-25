According to a press release issued by the Greater Chennai Corporation on Tuesday, 41,546 stray dogs have undergone sterilisation surgery and received anti-rabies vaccination so far. Around 200 stray dogs are sterilised every day as part of the programme.

The civic body has deployed 40 vehicles and 164 staff members for the operations. Special vehicles are also being used to identify and capture dogs suspected of having rabies. The Corporation operates 14 Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres across the city, including at Pulianthope, Lloyds Colony, Kannammapet, Meenambakkam, Sholinganallur, Chettimedu-I and II, Tiruvottiyur, Madhavaram, Kannappar Thidal, Perungudi, Nandambakkam, Madipakkam and Athipattu. An additional ABC centre is being established in Akkarai in the Sholinganallur zone and is expected to become operational soon.