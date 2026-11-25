CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has vaccinated 1,72,436 stray dogs and provided them with ectoparasiticide treatment since launching a special camp on August 11 as part of its efforts to make Chennai a rabies-free city.
According to a press release issued by the Greater Chennai Corporation on Tuesday, 41,546 stray dogs have undergone sterilisation surgery and received anti-rabies vaccination so far. Around 200 stray dogs are sterilised every day as part of the programme.
The civic body has deployed 40 vehicles and 164 staff members for the operations. Special vehicles are also being used to identify and capture dogs suspected of having rabies. The Corporation operates 14 Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres across the city, including at Pulianthope, Lloyds Colony, Kannammapet, Meenambakkam, Sholinganallur, Chettimedu-I and II, Tiruvottiyur, Madhavaram, Kannappar Thidal, Perungudi, Nandambakkam, Madipakkam and Athipattu. An additional ABC centre is being established in Akkarai in the Sholinganallur zone and is expected to become operational soon.
Meanwhile, 1,15,548 pet dogs have been registered with the Corporation so far, and 78,328 licences have been issued. The civic body has urged pet owners to obtain licences for their dogs.
The GCC also operates six pet treatment centres at Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Pulianthope, Lloyds Colony, Nungambakkam, Kannammapet and Meenambakkam. Free medical treatment and anti-rabies vaccination are provided to pet dogs at these centres.