Over 1.10 lakh people leave Chennai ahead of Deepavali

CHENNAI: With only two days left for Deepavali, 1,10,745 people have already traveled from Chennai to their hometowns by buses, said a Maalaimalar report.

Officials estimate that around five lakh people will travel from Chennai over the next two days for the Deepavali festival.

The special services operated by Tamil Nadu transport corporations commenced on October 28, operating from key termini, including Koyambedu, Kilambakkam, and Madhavaram.

Transport Minister SS Sivasankar on October 21 announced the operation of 14,016 buses from October 28 to 30, including 11,176 special services, to meet the festival demand.

He added that in addition to the daily operations of 2,092 buses, 4,900 special services would be operated from the city, while 2,910 services would be run in other parts of Tamil Nadu.

Due to increased demand, the ticket fares on private omnibuses are soaring above the normal levels.