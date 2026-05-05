Over 1,000 experts participate in Dr Agarwals’s retina conference

This one-day event focused on the latest scientific advancements in the diagnosis and management of vitreoretinal disorders, and provided an in-depth exploration of emerging techniques and technologies in retina care.

Prof Dr C Sridhar, Vice Chancellor of Meenakshi Academy of Higher Education and Research, inaugurated Reticon 2026, which featured around 50 eminent speakers from India and abroad, who shared their expertise through a comprehensive scientific programme encompassing both medical and surgical retina. Key sessions focused on emerging trends in retina care, advancements in treatments for retinal vascular diseases, and surgical retina techniques, providing delegates with valuable insights into the latest updates in clinical practice.