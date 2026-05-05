Over 1,000 experts participate in Dr Agarwals’s retina conference

CHENNAI: The 16th edition of Dr. Agarwal’s Retina Foundation’s flagship scientific conference, Reticon 2026, held recently, drew over 1,000 participants, including vitreoretinal specialists, general ophthalmologists, clinicians, researchers, and ophthalmology postgraduates from across India and internationally.
This one-day event focused on the latest scientific advancements in the diagnosis and management of vitreoretinal disorders, and provided an in-depth exploration of emerging techniques and technologies in retina care.
Prof Dr C Sridhar, Vice Chancellor of Meenakshi Academy of Higher Education and Research, inaugurated Reticon 2026, which featured around 50 eminent speakers from India and abroad, who shared their expertise through a comprehensive scientific programme encompassing both medical and surgical retina. Key sessions focused on emerging trends in retina care, advancements in treatments for retinal vascular diseases, and surgical retina techniques, providing delegates with valuable insights into the latest updates in clinical practice.
Hands-on learning was a major attraction through dedicated Wet Lab sessions focusing on advanced vitreoretinal surgical techniques and skill development, including Glued IOL, SFT, and Intravitreal Injections. Other highlights included expert discussions and debates, where specialists deliberated on important topics in retina care. Panel discussions and interactive sessions were also expected to provide participants with practical insights into the evolving field of vitreoretinal treatment.
Prof Dr Amar Agarwal, Chairman, stated, “Reticon embodies this vision by uniting top minds to share knowledge and foster innovation. With a distinguished lineup of speakers and thousands of participants, this conference provides a unique opportunity for vitreoretinal specialists, fellows, postgraduates, and general ophthalmologists to explore the latest advancements in techniques, technologies, and treatment strategies.”