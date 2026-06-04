Over 100 workers hospitalised after eating chicken biryani lunch at Sriperumbudur factory

CHENNAI: Authorities have ordered the temporary closure of a chicken supply company in Chennai and sealed its premises after more than 100 workers at a factory in Sriperumbudur reportedly fell ill following the consumption of chicken biryani served for lunch.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the incident occurred at a private automobile components manufacturing unit located in the Pillaipakkam SIPCOT industrial estate near Sriperumbudur, where over 300 employees work in shifts.
According to officials, the factory management served chicken biryani to employees during lunch on Wednesday. Soon after consuming the meal, several workers complained of vomiting, dizziness and other symptoms of illness.
As the number of affected employees crossed 100, the workers were rushed to a nearby private hospital in ambulances. Doctors are currently treating them, and their condition is said to be stable.
Based on a complaint, the Sriperumbudur police have registered a case and launched an investigation. Officials are examining whether food contamination caused the illness or if there was any other underlying reason behind the mass health scare.
In connection with the incident, authorities sealed the company that supplied food to the factory. They have also ordered the temporary closure of the chicken distribution firm operating from Kandanchavadi in Chennai pending further investigation.