Over 100 workers hospitalised after eating chicken biryani lunch at Sriperumbudur factory

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the incident occurred at a private automobile components manufacturing unit located in the Pillaipakkam SIPCOT industrial estate near Sriperumbudur, where over 300 employees work in shifts.

According to officials, the factory management served chicken biryani to employees during lunch on Wednesday. Soon after consuming the meal, several workers complained of vomiting, dizziness and other symptoms of illness.

As the number of affected employees crossed 100, the workers were rushed to a nearby private hospital in ambulances. Doctors are currently treating them, and their condition is said to be stable.