OSAAT transforms rural schools through infrastructure and digital learning

CHENNAI: For Vadiraja Bhatt, education is not just about textbooks or marks. He believes that the environment in which a child learns plays an equally important role in shaping their future. “A classroom is more than just four walls and a roof. The school environment can influence a child’s confidence, selfworth and interest in learning,” says Vadiraja, founder of One School at a Time (OSAAT).
OSAAT is a non-profit organisation that works to improve government schools in rural areas through infrastructure development and digital learning initiatives. The organisation was started with the idea that every child, regardless of where they live, deserves access to a safe and inspiring place to learn. Over the years, OSAAT has worked with schools across India, helping address some of the challenges faced by rural students.
According to Vadiraja, many schools still struggle with poor infrastructure, inadequate sanitation facilities and limited access to technology. “When children study in buildings that are damaged or poorly maintained, it affects how they feel about themselves. At the same time, children in cities have access to modern facilities and better resources. We want to reduce that gap,” he tells us.
OSAAT transforms rural education by rebuilding government schools and revitalising learning through digital programmes. It also runs a post-intervention initiative that provides deserving schools with sustained support and holistic development activities. Their goal is to create spaces where children feel comfortable, safe and motivated to attend school every day. “We want schools to be places that children enjoy coming to. A good learning environment gives them confidence and helps them participate better in class.”
Hygiene is another important area of focus. The organisation believes that clean toilets, proper sanitation and access to safe water are essential for students’ well-being and overall learning experience.
In recent years, OSAAT has also expanded its efforts in digital education. Through technology-enabled classrooms and modern learning tools, the organisation aims to bring quality educational resources to rural students. “Children in villages should have the same learning opportunities as children in urban schools. Technology can help make that possible,” shares Vadiraja.
The organisation also tracks how teachers and students use digital tools. “The idea is not just to provide equipment but to ensure that it is helping improve learning outcomes.