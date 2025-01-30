TN govt's move to outsource free breakfast at Chennai Corporation schools faces opposition from DMK allies, AIADMK

CHENNAI: Councillors from all political parties, barring the ruling DMK, voiced their opposition to outsourcing the breakfast scheme for school students at the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) council meeting held on Thursday. Chennai Mayor R Priya said the issue would be taken to the state government for reconsideration.

Since August 2023, breakfast has been provided to 65,030 students of classes 1 to 5 in 358 government, corporation, and Adi Dravidar schools operating in all 15 GCC zones under the Chief Minister's scheme. In a recent order, the government urged the GCC to outsource the breakfast scheme, and the GCC has floated tenders for the same.

"The mayor and corporation commissioner should reconsider the outsourcing move. Before taking such a decision, the authorities should have discussed it with people's representatives. Outsourcing the scheme will give scope for corruption," said Congress councillor M Samuel Diraviam of Ward 6.

Pointing out that such a move was dropped earlier after councillors raised concerns, Ward 4 councillor R Jayaraman demanded that the tender floated by the Corporation be withdrawn.

As the councillors belonging to the ruling DMK's allies —CPI, CPM, Congress, and VCK—and the opposition raised their concerns, Deputy Mayor M Magesh Kumaar asked the Mayor to escalate the issue with the State government for clarification.

In response, Mayor Priya said, "The tender has been floated as per government order. We will approach the state government and request if Chennai can be exempted from outsourcing the breakfast scheme in 358 schools in the district."