Opposite Anna Nagar West bus depot: Potholes on Inner Ring Road causes hardship to motorists

CHENNAI: The Inner Ring Road (IRR), opposite the Anna Nagar West MTC bus depot, is filled with potholes at several locations, making daily commuting a nightmare for motorists. In particular, the stretch beneath the Foot Over Bridge (FOB) on the road from Padi to Tirumangalam has deteriorated significantly.
Water stagnation and deep potholes have developed after the surface wore away, forcing two-wheelers and four-wheelers to slow down to avoid accidents.
Similarly, the stretch of Inner Ring Road between Padi Junction and Tirumangalam Junction, where storm water drains were constructed, have also been damaged, with several potholes. The continuous movement of heavy vehicles has further worsened the condition of the road.
Although concrete patches were laid at damaged spots, they were not properly executed, causing the road to deteriorate again within a short period. Auto driver Arumugam said, “These potholes have remained unattended for more than a month. Continuous movement of heavy vehicles is making them deeper every day. Two-wheeler riders often fail to notice the depth of the potholes and end up skidding or falling, increasing the risk of accidents.”
A CMRL official assured that required action will be initiated.