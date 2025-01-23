Operations of over 20 sewage pumping stations in Chennai suspended for 38 hours from Jan 23

CHENNAI: More than 20 sewage pumping stations will not be operational for 38 hours due to the interconnection works of the sewer pipeline by the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL).

The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) has advised residents of four zones in north and central Chennai to raise complaints to the concerned officials to rectify sewage overflowing and stagnation in the locality.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Metro Water board said that the CMRL has planned to carry out sewage interconnection work from 200 Feet Road near Madhavaram Rountana to a sewage pumping station at P2-C3 Moolakadai junction in Madhavaram (Zone 3).

The areas under Madhavaram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar (Zone 6), Ambattur (Zone 7) and Anna Nagar (Zone 8) might experience sewage overflow and stagnation as over 20 sewage pumping stations will not be functional from 9 am today to 10 pm on January 24.

As many as 7 pumping stations in Madhavaram zone will not be operational. Residents are advised to reach out to area engineer 8144930903 in case of sewage stagnation.

In Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Villivakkam Sector A sewage pumping station will not function for 38 hours. The public can raise complaints to the Metro Water board official 8144930906.

Residents of Ambattur and Anna Nagar zones will also witness drainage water stagnation as more than 15 sewage pumping stations will not function. They can contact 8144930907 and 8144930908 to address complaints.