Operations issues, Madras HC order cast shadow over Kuthambakkam bus terminus

CHENNAI: The proposed Arignar Anna Bus Terminus in Kuthambakkam, envisioned as Chennai’s western gateway for long-distance bus services, is unlikely to be opened in the immediate future as authorities continue to grapple with a host of operational challenges that is now been coupled with the recent Madras High Court ruling in the Kilambakkam bus terminus case, raising fresh questions over the future functioning of satellite bus terminals.
While the State government remains committed to decentralising long distance bus operations from Chennai, officials are yet to resolve critical issues relating to traffic movement, access infrastructure and last mile connectivity at Kuthambakkam.
The High Court’s recent ruling struck down restrictions imposed on private omni buses entering Chennai city. The court held that the State Transport Authority could not impose blanket restrictions on permit holders by directing them to operate exclusively from Kilambakkam.
The ruling has implications beyond Kilambakkam. Kuthambakkam is expected to cater primarily to west-bound services. But, the question is how effectively such services can be concentrated at peripheral terminals if private operators continue to retain flexibility in passenger pickup arrangements within the city.
CMDA officials said they do not view the ruling as entirely adverse to the government’s satellite-terminal policy. “For commuters, going from one end of the city to the other end is very difficult. We get that. Operators can have pickups at Madhavaram, Porur and Surapet. But, they shouldn’t stop anywhere else inside,” an official said.
Asked whether similar objections raised by omni bus operators in the Kilambakkam case could surface when Kuthambakkam becomes operational, an official said, “It will definitely arise.”
However, officials believe resistance may be lower than what was witnessed during the Kilambakkam rollout, as west-bound omni bus operations account for a smaller share of Chennai’s private inter-city bus traffic compared with south-bound services.
“The first criticism at Kilambakkam was connectivity,” an official familiar with the planning process said, adding that adequate feeder transport would be critical before commissioning Kuthambakkam. Beyond that, Kuthambakkam still dusts amidst several operational feasibility.
Among the key concerns is the movement of buses into and out of the terminus. Traffic authorities have flagged issues with the existing access arrangement, which would require buses to negotiate a U-turn near Venkateswara College before entering the facility. Officials fear that the movement of large inter-city buses through the stretch could lead to congestion, particularly during peak travel periods.
Efforts to create alternative access arrangements have also encountered hurdles. Sources said consultations were held with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), but certain proposals were found to be impractical due to existing highway structures and future infrastructure plans in the corridor. An alternative road connection is under consideration, though it could require acquisition of private land.
The uncertainty is further compounded by the proposed elevated corridor project along the stretch. Officials are also examining the need for additional MTC services and links with the Chennai Metro network, which is yet to reach Poonamallee. While no official timeline has been announced, one official estimated that addressing the pending traffic, connectivity and operational concerns would require “not less than 3 months”, though the final decision would rest with the government.