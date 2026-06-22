Operations issues, Madras HC order cast shadow over Kuthambakkam bus terminus

While the State government remains committed to decentralising long distance bus operations from Chennai, officials are yet to resolve critical issues relating to traffic movement, access infrastructure and last mile connectivity at Kuthambakkam.

The High Court’s recent ruling struck down restrictions imposed on private omni buses entering Chennai city. The court held that the State Transport Authority could not impose blanket restrictions on permit holders by directing them to operate exclusively from Kilambakkam.

The ruling has implications beyond Kilambakkam. Kuthambakkam is expected to cater primarily to west-bound services. But, the question is how effectively such services can be concentrated at peripheral terminals if private operators continue to retain flexibility in passenger pickup arrangements within the city.

CMDA officials said they do not view the ruling as entirely adverse to the government’s satellite-terminal policy. “For commuters, going from one end of the city to the other end is very difficult. We get that. Operators can have pickups at Madhavaram, Porur and Surapet. But, they shouldn’t stop anywhere else inside,” an official said.

Asked whether similar objections raised by omni bus operators in the Kilambakkam case could surface when Kuthambakkam becomes operational, an official said, “It will definitely arise.”