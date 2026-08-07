Ooty carrots see Rs 50 drop; beans and betroot become costlier; check vegetable rates at Koyambedu market on August 07, 2026

CHENNAI: Ooty carrots became cheaper by Rs 50 per kg at the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai on Friday (August 7), marking the biggest change in vegetable prices compared to July 28, according to traders. While beans and beetroot too recorded a price spike, the prices of potato, garlic, green chillies, green peas and snake gourd remained unchanged.
Ooty carrot – Rs 70 per kg, down by Rs 120 (as compared to July 28)
Spinach– Rs 7 per bunch, down by Rs 7
Beans – Rs 70 per kg, up by Rs 20
Beetroot – Rs 50 per kg, up by Rs 10
Yellow pumpkin – Rs 25 per kg, up by Rs 7
Onion: Rs 35 per kg
Small onion: Rs 75 per kg
Potato: Rs 25 per kg
Tomato: Rs 12 per kg
Coconut: Rs 55 per piece
Green chillies: Rs 70 per kg
Snake gourd: Rs 30 per kg
Drumstick: Rs 30 per kg
Okra: Rs 30 per kg
Bitter gourd: Rs 50 per kg
Bottle gourd: Rs 25 per kg
Capsicum: Rs 50 per kg
Coriander: Rs 8 per bunch
Mint: Rs 6 per bunch
Curry leaves: Rs 25 per bunch