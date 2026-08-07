Chennai

Ooty carrots see Rs 50 drop; beans and betroot become costlier; check vegetable rates at Koyambedu market on August 07, 2026

Planning your grocery run? Check today's vegetable prices in Chennai before you head out.
Koyambedu Wholesale Vegetable Market
Koyambedu Wholesale Vegetable Market
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CHENNAI: Ooty carrots became cheaper by Rs 50 per kg at the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai on Friday (August 7), marking the biggest change in vegetable prices compared to July 28, according to traders. While beans and beetroot too recorded a price spike, the prices of potato, garlic, green chillies, green peas and snake gourd remained unchanged.

Which vegetable prices have changed today?

Ooty carrot – Rs 70 per kg, down by Rs 120 (as compared to July 28)

Spinach– Rs 7 per bunch, down by Rs 7

Beans – Rs 70 per kg, up by Rs 20

Beetroot – Rs 50 per kg, up by Rs 10

Yellow pumpkin – Rs 25 per kg, up by Rs 7

What are the prices of essential vegetables?

Onion: Rs 35 per kg

Small onion: Rs 75 per kg

Potato: Rs 25 per kg

Tomato: Rs 12 per kg

Coconut: Rs 55 per piece

What are the prices of other vegetables?

Green chillies: Rs 70 per kg

Snake gourd: Rs 30 per kg

Drumstick: Rs 30 per kg

Okra: Rs 30 per kg

Bitter gourd: Rs 50 per kg

Bottle gourd: Rs 25 per kg

Capsicum: Rs 50 per kg

How much do herbs cost today?

Coriander: Rs 8 per bunch

Mint: Rs 6 per bunch

Curry leaves: Rs 25 per bunch

August 07 Vegetable price list
August 07 Vegetable price list
Koyambedu vegetable price
Chennai vegetable prices
Essentials Vegetable Prices
Chennai's vegetable price
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