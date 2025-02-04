Ooty carrots get costlier; check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on 04.02.2025

CHENNAI:The prices of vegetables at Chennai’s Koyambedu wholesale market remained largely stable on Tuesday.

According to traders at the market, the Ooty carrots are being sold at Rs 60 per kg today. It was priced at Rs 40 on February 2.

The price of chow chow saw a dip of Rs 10 today, with the vegetable being sold Rs 10 from Rs 20 on February 2.

On February 4, garlic is being sold at Rs 250/kg, onions Rs 30/kg, tomatoes at Rs 25/kg, potatoes at Rs 25/kg, raw mangoes at Rs 70/kg, ginger at Rs 40/kg, peas at Rs 50/kg, and cabbage at Rs 10/kg.