Begin typing your search...

    Ooty carrots get costlier; check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on 04.02.2025

    According to traders at the market, the Ooty carrots are being sold at Rs 60 per kg today. It was priced at Rs 40 on February 2.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|4 Feb 2025 10:58 AM IST
    Ooty carrots get costlier; check out vegetable prices at Chennais Koyambedu market on 04.02.2025
    X

    Representative Image 

    CHENNAI:The prices of vegetables at Chennai’s Koyambedu wholesale market remained largely stable on Tuesday.

    According to traders at the market, the Ooty carrots are being sold at Rs 60 per kg today. It was priced at Rs 40 on February 2.

    The price of chow chow saw a dip of Rs 10 today, with the vegetable being sold Rs 10 from Rs 20 on February 2.

    On February 4, garlic is being sold at Rs 250/kg, onions Rs 30/kg, tomatoes at Rs 25/kg, potatoes at Rs 25/kg, raw mangoes at Rs 70/kg, ginger at Rs 40/kg, peas at Rs 50/kg, and cabbage at Rs 10/kg.

    Chennai's Koyambedu Wholesale MarketVegetable Price
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick