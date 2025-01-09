40% spike in Ooty carrots price; check out vegetable rates at Chennai's Koyambedu market on Jan 9

CHENNAI: The prices of some staple vegetables like carrot and snake guard recorded an uptick at the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai on Thursday (January 9).

Ooty carrots were priced at Rs 50 per kilogram on January 8, but its price has risen by Rs 20 in a day, reaching Rs 70 per kilogram.

Similarly, the price of snake guard, which was sold at Rs 50 per kg on Wednesday, has increased by Rs 10 today, and is being sold at Rs 60/kg.

On the other hand, drumstick was being sold at Rs 80/kg on Wednesday, but today its price slightly decreased by Rs 10 to Rs 70. The price of drumsticks after witnessing some fluctuations stayed stable at Rs 80 on Jan 9, 8 and 7. A kilo of the vegetable had cost Rs 120 on January 5.