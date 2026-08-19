Chennai

Ooty carrots get costlier as green chilli prices fall by Rs 20; check out vegetable rates at Koyambedu market on August 19, 2026

Planning your grocery run? Check today's vegetable prices in Chennai before you head out.
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CHENNAI: Ooty carrot recorded the biggest price rise at the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai on Wednesday (August 19), increasing by Rs 20 per kg compared to August 14. Onion and tomato prices also rose by Rs 12 and Rs 5 per kg, respectively, while green chilli prices declined by Rs 20 per kg.

Which vegetable prices increased today ?

Ooty carrot – Rs 90 per kg, up by Rs 20 (compared to August 14)

Onion – Rs 50 per kg, up by Rs 12

Tomato – Rs 30 per kg, up by Rs 5

Which vegetable prices decreased today ?

Green chillies – Rs 60 per kg, down by Rs 20 (compared to August 14)

What are the prices of essential vegetables ?

Onion: Rs 50 per kg

Small onion: Rs 70 per kg

Potato: Rs 25 per kg

Tomato: Rs 30 per kg

Coconut: Rs 60 per piece

What are the prices of other vegetables ?

Ooty carrot: Rs 90 per kg

Beans: Rs 90 per kg

Garlic: Rs 240 per kg

Ginger: Rs 180 per kg

Green peas: Rs 180 per kg

Lemon: Rs 220 per kg

Green chillies: Rs 60 per kg

Brinjal: Rs 40 per kg

Bitter gourd: Rs 50 per kg

Capsicum: Rs 50 per kg

Drumstick: Rs 30 per kg

Okra: Rs 30 per kg

How much do herbs cost today ?

Coriander: Rs 7 per bunch

Mint: Rs 6 per bunch

Curry leaves: Rs 25 per bunch

Chennai vegetable prices
Vegetable Price
﻿Koyambedu market
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