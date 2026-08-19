Ooty carrots get costlier as green chilli prices fall by Rs 20; check out vegetable rates at Koyambedu market on August 19, 2026

CHENNAI: Ooty carrot recorded the biggest price rise at the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai on Wednesday (August 19), increasing by Rs 20 per kg compared to August 14. Onion and tomato prices also rose by Rs 12 and Rs 5 per kg, respectively, while green chilli prices declined by Rs 20 per kg.
Ooty carrot – Rs 90 per kg, up by Rs 20 (compared to August 14)
Onion – Rs 50 per kg, up by Rs 12
Tomato – Rs 30 per kg, up by Rs 5
Green chillies – Rs 60 per kg, down by Rs 20 (compared to August 14)
Onion: Rs 50 per kg
Small onion: Rs 70 per kg
Potato: Rs 25 per kg
Tomato: Rs 30 per kg
Coconut: Rs 60 per piece
Ooty carrot: Rs 90 per kg
Beans: Rs 90 per kg
Garlic: Rs 240 per kg
Ginger: Rs 180 per kg
Green peas: Rs 180 per kg
Lemon: Rs 220 per kg
Green chillies: Rs 60 per kg
Brinjal: Rs 40 per kg
Bitter gourd: Rs 50 per kg
Capsicum: Rs 50 per kg
Drumstick: Rs 30 per kg
Okra: Rs 30 per kg
Coriander: Rs 7 per bunch
Mint: Rs 6 per bunch
Curry leaves: Rs 25 per bunch