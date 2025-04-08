Ooty carrot gets cheaper on pocket; check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on April 8

CHENNAI: The prices of vegetables at the Chennai Koyambedu wholesale market saw moderate fluctuations on April 8, with some items witnessing a drop while others saw a slight increase.

Ooty carrot, which was priced at Rs 45 per kilogram on April 7, saw a drop of Rs 20, reaching Rs 25 per kilogram today.

They were priced at Rs 50 for the past few months.

The price of peas has remained steady at Rs 80 for the past few days.

However, the price has increased by Rs 10 today and is being sold at Rs 90 per kg.

Staple vegetables such as onions and tomatoes have shown little change in price in recent days.

The cost of tomatoes has remained steady at Rs 26 for the past few days. However, the price has fallen by Rs 7 today and is being sold at Rs 18 per kg.

Onions priced at Rs 25 per kg on April 7 are sold at Rs 22 today, a drop of Rs 3.

Drumstick is being sold at Rs 25/kg, ginger at Rs 42/kg, beetroot at Rs 25/kg, and cabbage at Rs 7/kg.