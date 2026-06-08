Ooty carrot, garlic get costlier; check out vegetable prices at Chennai’s Koyambedu market on June 8, 2026

CHENNAI: Prices of several vegetables increased at Chennai's Koyambedu Market on Monday (June 8), compared to June 1.
Lemon, garlic, cabbage, Ooty carrot, capsicum and ginger were among the vegetables that became costlier over the past week.
Garlic: Rs 180/kg, up Rs 20
Ooty carrots: Rs 80/kg, up Rs 20
Cabbage: Rs 40/kg, up Rs 20
Lemon: Rs 110/kg, up Rs 10
Capsicum: Rs 60/kg, up Rs 20
Radish: Rs 40/kg, up Rs 5
Onion: Rs 34/kg, up Rs 4
Coloured capsicum: Rs 90/kg, down Rs 10
Tomato: Rs 50 per kg
Potato: Rs 25 per kg
Beans: Rs 90 per kg
Ginger: Rs 140 per kg
Coconut: Rs 52 per piece
Green chillies: Rs 50 per kg
Snake gourd: Rs 40 per kg
Spinach: Rs 12 per bunch
Drumstick: Rs 40 per kg
Green peas: Rs 140 per kg
Coriander: Rs 7 per bunch
Mint: Rs 5 per bunch
Curry leaves: Rs 20 per bunch