Chennai

Ooty carrot, garlic get costlier; check out vegetable prices at Chennai’s Koyambedu market on June 8, 2026

Planning your grocery run? Check today's vegetable prices in Chennai before you head out
Image of man selling vegetables used for representative image
Image of man selling vegetables used for representative image
Updated on

CHENNAI: Prices of several vegetables increased at Chennai's Koyambedu Market on Monday (June 8), compared to June 1.

Lemon, garlic, cabbage, Ooty carrot, capsicum and ginger were among the vegetables that became costlier over the past week.

Which vegetable prices increased today?

Garlic: Rs 180/kg, up Rs 20

Ooty carrots: Rs 80/kg, up Rs 20

Cabbage: Rs 40/kg, up Rs 20

Lemon: Rs 110/kg, up Rs 10

Capsicum: Rs 60/kg, up Rs 20

Radish: Rs 40/kg, up Rs 5

Onion: Rs 34/kg, up Rs 4

Which vegetable prices decreased today?

Coloured capsicum: Rs 90/kg, down Rs 10

What are the prices of essential vegetables?

Tomato: Rs 50 per kg

Potato: Rs 25 per kg

Beans: Rs 90 per kg

Ginger: Rs 140 per kg

Coconut: Rs 52 per piece

What are the prices of other vegetables?

Green chillies: Rs 50 per kg

Snake gourd: Rs 40 per kg

Spinach: Rs 12 per bunch

Drumstick: Rs 40 per kg

Green peas: Rs 140 per kg

How much do herbs cost today?

Coriander: Rs 7 per bunch

Mint: Rs 5 per bunch

Curry leaves: Rs 20 per bunch

Chennai Koyambedu market
vegetable prices
﻿Koyambedu market
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