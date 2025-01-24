Ooty beetroot, drumstick get cheaper on pocket, check out vegetable rates at Chennai's Koyambedu market on Jan 24

CHENNAI: The prices of vegetables at Chennai Koyambedu wholesale market saw fluctuations on January 24 , with some items witnessing a drop while others saw a slight increase.

Ooty beetroots were priced at Rs 50 per kilogram on January 23, saw a Rs 20 drop within a day, reaching Rs 30 per kilogram today.

The price has been fluctuating for a past few days, and being sold at Rs 60 on Jan 12,11 and 10.

Similarly, the price of drumstick, which was sold at Rs 90 per kg on Thursday, has dropped by Rs 10 today, and is being sold at Rs 80/kg.

On the other hand, raw mango was being sold at Rs 50/kg on Jan 23, but today its price increased by Rs 20 to Rs 70.

Staple vegetables such as onions, tomatoes, and potatoes have shown little change in price in recent days.

Onion price has been fluctuating over the past few days, with the price increasing from Rs 30 on January 23 to Rs 40 today.

The price of tomato has remained steady at Rs 20 for the past few days.

However the price has rise by Rs 5 today and being sold at Rs 25 per kg.