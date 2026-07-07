Only AC e-buses? Commuters seek clarity on fares, free travel benefits

The move follows Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s direction to the transport department to procure only electric AC buses. State transport corporations are expected to add around 2,000 such buses under the Gross Cost Contract (GCC) model.

While commuters have welcomed the prospect of more comfortable travel during Tamil Nadu’s scorching summers, many have questioned whether beneficiaries of free travel and concession schemes will continue to enjoy the same benefits if future fleet additions comprise only AC buses.

Passenger organisations have urged the government to announce its fare and concession policy before proceeding with large-scale procurement.

Under the Vidiyal Payanam Thittam, women are entitled to free travel only on ordinary fare city and town buses. Although the TVK government has promised to extend the scheme to all bus categories, the proposal has yet to be implemented. Similarly, students holding free bus passes can travel on all bus categories except AC services.