Only 50% works completed: Shifting of power cables delays widening of Sardar Patel Road

The widening work between Anna University and Madhya Kailash has been completed. Permission has been sought from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) for cutting trees in Guindy Nation Park to widen the stretch between the Cancer Institute and the Park, while widening work near Gandhi Mandapam is progressing.

Meanwhile, arches built for Gandhi Jayanthi and Kamarajar’s death anniversary on October 2 are yet to be removed. Officials said that the structures would be cleared in the coming days, allowing roadwork in the stretch to resume.

“After the cable-shifting work is finished, we’ll take up the alignment of the median along with the lights. We’re working to complete the project as early as possible,” the official said.