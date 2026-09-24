Only 5% of SWD works remain, says Greater Chennai Corporation

Officials put the overall progress at around 95%, with the remaining works targeted for completion by the end of September. The projects, taken up under various schemes, have cost Rs 6,066.80 crore.

Among the major projects, 651.10 km of the 652.40-km Kosasthalaiyar Basin network funded by the Asian Development Bank was completed at a cost of Rs 3,059 crore. The KfW-funded Kovalam Basin project completed 272.80 km of its planned 310 km, leaving 37.20 km.

Under the Capital Fund, 120.10 km of the planned 131.70 km was completed at Rs 470.50 crore. However, the Arcot Road project has emerged as a major bottleneck, with only 7.20 km of the planned 18 km completed under the Rs 103-crore project.

Deputy Mayor Magesh Kumar said, “The delay in the Arcot Road work has worsened congestion along the busy stretch.”

R Ramarao, president, Greater Chennai Contractors Association, attributed the slowdown to “coordination issues between departments and delays in shifting TNPDCL electricity boxes and cables”.

GCC Commissioner GS Sameeran said, “The police have restricted construction work on Arcot Road to between midnight and 4am because of traffic congestion.”

The 18-km stretch has been divided into 18 packages. The drainage system is designed to divert water partly into the Virugambakkam canal and then the Cooum, and partly through Porur into the Adyar. As a contingency measure, GCC has planned to deploy 100-HP pumps to transfer water into nearby SWDs around Porur and along the stretch near 6 Metro Rail stations between Porur and Nandambakkam.