Onion prices surge in Chennai; rates may climb to Rs 60/kg

Heavy rains hit onion supply

Large onions are primarily supplied to markets across India from Maharashtra and Karnataka. However, heavy rainfall in Maharashtra has reportedly affected onion cultivation, leading to a decline in arrivals, said a Daily Thanthi report.

At the Koyambedu Wholesale Market in Chennai, where around 60 to 65 truckloads of onions usually arrive every day from Nashik, Pune, Solapur and other parts of Maharashtra, the daily arrivals have now dropped to 30 to 35 truckloads.