Onion prices surge 71pc at Koyambedu market, retail rates touch Rs 80 kg

Why are onion prices rising?

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the sharp rise in prices has been attributed to a decline in onion production in major supplying States, particularly Maharashtra, along with reduced arrivals at the Koyambedu market.

According to Koyambedu onion wholesaler Raghunath, the number of trucks arriving from Maharashtra has fallen significantly. The market normally receives around 35 trucks carrying nearly 30 tonnes of onions each day from the State. Currently, only 15-18 trucks are arriving.

The supply shortfall is being partly met by onions from Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. Around 8-10 trucks, each with a capacity of 15 tonnes, are arriving from Andhra Pradesh, while another 10-12 trucks are coming from Karnataka every day.