Onion prices rise again at Chennai's Koyambedu market, touch Rs 60 per kg

Onion prices have been fluctuating over the past few months. The price of first-grade Nashik onions stood at Rs 35 per kg on August 7 before rising to Rs 50 on August 23. It further increased to Rs 60 on September 22 before gradually declining to Rs 46 on October 20.

Despite the State government's intervention to make onions available at affordable prices through urban ration shops, wholesale prices have continued to fluctuate. The government has been procuring onions from Nashik through the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (NAFED) and the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation (NCCF), selling them at Rs 35 per kg, with a limit of one kg per ration card.